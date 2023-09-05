WATCH: Mason Greenwood trains with Getafe for first time since Man Utd move

Mason Greenwood trained with Getafe for the first time since sealing a loan move from Manchester United.

Greenwood departed United to join the Spanish side on loan just before Friday's transfer deadline.

And the winger appeared in a Getafe training session for the first time on Tuesday. The player could be seen scoring a goal in practice with fans applauding the player's strike.

United had earlier confirmed that Greenwood would be leaving Old Trafford following a six-month internal investigation. The player was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour in 2022, but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case after concluding that there was not a realistic chance of prosecution.

Other than Getafe, Serie A club Lazio were also keen on securing Greenwood's services and even placed a bid on deadline day. However, they could not complete the move as the paperwork wasn't submitted before the 7pm cut-off in Italy.