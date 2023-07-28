WATCH: Marcus Rashford does keepy-ups with American football after Man Utd outing at NFL home of the Houston Texans

Manchester United are in the United States for their summer pre-season tour, with Marcus Rashford completing keepy-ups with an American football.

Red Devils touring the United States

England international enjoying himself

Countdown on to 2023-24 campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is among the Red Devils that are preparing to face Borussia Dortmund on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL franchise. Erik ten Hag’s side have already faced Wrexham, Arsenal and Real Madrid while in America, with one more game to take in before heading home. United’s squad have been trying their hand at a different kind of football while in the States, with La Liga giants Real faced at NRG Stadium in Houston. During that visit to Texas, Rashford showcased his talent when it comes to ball-eye coordination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real, with Jude Bellingham and Joselu on target for the Blancos. That game saw new £48 million ($62m) goalkeeper Andre Onana make his debut for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? United will return to England after facing Dortmund, with two friendly outings to take in – against Lens at Old Trafford and Athletic Club at the Aviva Stadium – before opening their 2023-24 campaign against Wolves on August 14.