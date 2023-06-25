WATCH: Marcelo's son hits Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuuu' celebration at graduation ceremony

Marcelo's son copied his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration on stage during his graduation ceremony.

Marcelo's son does 'Siuuu' celebration

Marcelo and Ronaldo played together for nine seasons

Marcelo currently plays for Fluminiense

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcelo's son Enzo Alves decided to replicate his father's former Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration just before collecting his graduation certificate. Marcelo was not present for the ceremony due to commitments with his current club Fluminiense, but his mother Clarice Alves was seated to catch Enzo's big moment on video.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marcelo and Ronaldo spent nine years together at Santiago Bernabeu, where they won a number of trophies including four Champions League crowns and a La Liga title. Marcelo left the Spanish giants in 2022 and joined Olympiacos before returning to Brazil in February this year to sign for Fluminiense.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilian will be next seen in action on June 27 when Fluminiense face Sporting Cristal in a Copa Libertadores clash.