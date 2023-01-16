WATCH: Man Utd signing Weghorst stuns team-mates with beautiful singing voice

New Manchester United signing Wout Weghorst is not just a quality forward - he also possesses a beautiful singing voice!

Weghorst showcased beautiful singing voice

Stunned Wolfsburg teammates

Recently joined Manchester United on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? A video has surfaced from his time at Wolfsburg when Weghorst can be seen signing the song 'So Sick' by Ne-Yo. His teammates were audibly stunned upon hearing his incredible voice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United recently signed the 30-year-old striker on a short-term loan deal from Burnley. He was initially sent on loan to Turkish club Besiktas earlier in the season but he has cut short his stay in Turkey and headed back to England.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOUT WEGHORST? The former Wolfsburg forward was in attendance for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday and is likely to be included in their matchday squad for the first time as the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace on January 18.