WATCH: Man Utd-bound Weghorst has spring in his step as he leaves Turkey to complete Old Trafford medical

Wout Weghorst was caught on camera leaving Istanbul with a spring in his step ahead of his much anticipated move to Manchester United.

Weghorst leaves Turkey

Heads back to England

Set for medical at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international was seen briskly climbing the stairs of an airport entrance in Istanbul in footage shared by Turkish broadcaster DHA Spor on Thursday. Burnley striker Weghorst is on his way back to England to undergo a medical at Old Trafford, with Besiktas having cut short his season-long loan spell after agreeing on a £2.7 million compensation package with United. The 30-year-old will now join up with the Red Devils for the remainder of the season before returning to his parent club at Turf Moor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst is being added to Erik ten Hag's squad on the back of Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford exit in November. The Dutchman, who impressed for his country at the 2022 World Cup, will provide extra cover for United in the final third as they chase down multiple trophies and a return to the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst could be registered as a United player in time for a crucial Premier League meeting with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. If he does not make his debut in the derby, the forward could instead make his bow away at Crystal Palace four days later.