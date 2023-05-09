WATCH: Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo discuss Barcelona life with Robert Lewandowski at Laureus awards amid PSG transfer talk

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo got the opportunity to chat all things Barcelona with Robert Lewandowski at the Laureus Sports Awards.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Will become a free agent this summer

Return to Camp Nou speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon scooped two prestigious prizes at the glitzy gala in Paris - seeing him make more history - but before the show got underway, Messi was able to grab a few words with prolific Polish striker Lewandowski. He is currently on the books at Barca, with Messi seeing a retracing of steps to Camp Nou speculated on as he runs his contract at Paris Saint-Germain down towards free agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski told Messi that everything is “good” for him at Barca, with Antonela saying that the Pole and his wife are “in love with the city”. It now remains to be seen whether the Messi family will be returning to Catalunya in the summer, with the current leaders of La Liga admitting to being in talks regarding a deal.

WHAT NEXT? Part of the problem for Barca is – having lacked the funds to tie Messi to a contract in 2021 – they are enduring financial difficulties, and that is leaving the door open for teams in MLS and the Middle East to make a play for the most sought-after of signatures.