WATCH: Jude Bellingham’s outrageous chip goal over Andre Onana as Real Madrid midfielder starts repaying €103m transfer fee vs Man Utd

Jude Bellingham is a class act, with the England international scoring an outrageous goal against Manchester United that he chipped over Andre Onana.

Blancos spent big on England international

Saw him catch the eye against Red Devils

La Liga giants secured 2-0 win in Texas

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old has joined the Blancos this summer in a €103 million (£88m/$114m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He has already started to repay that considerable investment of faith and funds, with a well-taken goal recorded in a friendly date with Premier League giants United. There were just six minutes on the clock at NRG Stadium in Houston when Bellingham collected a clipped ball over the top, cut across Lisandro Martinez with a delightful first touch, and lofted an effort over the onrushing Onana and into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real had to wait until the 89th minute before adding to Bellingham’s early opener, with Joselu delivering another eye-catching strike as his bicycle kick at the back post beat United debutant Onana.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid have two more friendly outings to take in – against Clasico rivals Barcelona and Serie A heavyweights Juventus – before opening their 2023-24 La Liga campaign away at Athletic Club on August 12.