WATCH: Haaland makes history with merciless finish to complete ANOTHER hat-trick in Manchester derby

Erling Haaland has made Premier League history by recording hat-tricks in three successive home games for Manchester City.

Norwegian striker has been in stunning form

Claimed match ball against United

Did the same versus Palace and Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker has been a revelation for the Blues since completing a £51 million ($57m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. He was in devastating form once again during a meeting with Manchester United on Sunday, adding another match ball to his ever-growing collection with a stunning treble completed in emphatic style against the out-of-sorts Red Devils.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland had previously hit three goals for City in home dates with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, and has now set a new Premier League record with his third treble in succession at the Etihad Stadium. The 22-year-old is now up to a staggering 14 goals in the competition for this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? City will be in midweek Champions League action against Copenhagen, before then playing host to Southampton in the Premier League next weekend in a game that will see Haaland chasing down another hat-trick.