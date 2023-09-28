WATCH: Pep Guardiola berates referee after Man City crash out of Carabao Cup against Newcastle

Newcastle United eliminated eight-time Carabao Cup champions Manchester City in the third round of the competition.

Man City lose 1-0 to Newcastle

Guardiola fumes at referee

City out of Carabao Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Alexander Isak's second-half strike was enough to give the Magpies a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side. The Spaniard was seen fuming after the match as he approached the referee Chris Kavanagh and appeared to be arguing with him. In the second half, Manuel Akanji and Kalvin Phillips both received yellow cards for fouls, before Guardiola found himself in the book after allowing his frustrations to boil over.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City's defeat to Newcastle in the third round follows on from a quarter-final exit at the hands of Southampton last season. The result means any hope of Guardiola's side completing the quadruple are over already, although the manager said after the game he would be "more than happy" with another treble.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's Manchester City will next be in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, September 30 at Molineux Stadium.