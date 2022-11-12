News Matches
P. Foden

WATCH: Foden slams home beauty to haul Man City level after Brentford scare

James Hunsley
17:05 EAT 12/11/2022
Phil Foden Manchester City Premier League 2022-23
Phil Foden fired home a beauty from inside the box to draw Manchester City level against Brentford in first-half stoppage time at the Etihad.
  • Toney had put Brentford 1-0 up
  • Foden equalised with rifled effort
  • City need a win to go top

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden was on the end of a Kevin De Bruyne corner which had been flicked on to the back post by Manuel Akanji, rifling home a sweetly-struck half-volley past David Raya in the Brentford goal. The goal brought the sides level at the Etihad after Ivan Toney had responded to not being called up by Gareth Southgate by heading his side in front on 16 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden's goal was a crucial one as Man City attempt to keep pace with Arsenal at the Premier League summit. The Gunners were two points clear at the top at the start of City's match against Brentford, meaning Pep Guardiola's side need all three points in order to overtake their London rivals, who play Wolves later on Saturday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? After his crucial contribution in City's last match before the international break, Foden will be representing England at the World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions' first match comes against Iran on November 21.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kenya) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kenya) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kenya)