WATCH: Evra trolls Man City as he belts out his own remix for Oasis' 'Don't Look Back In Anger' after Man Utd's derby win

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra mocked Pep Guardiola and Co. with a unique Oasis cover after the Manchester derby.

Man Utd beat local rivals

Closed gap in the league

Evra not holding back with celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils managed to beat Manchester City 2-1 with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealing the turnaround victory after Jack Grealish had opened the scoring. The equaliser may have come in rather controversial fashion but that didn't seem to bother Evra as he celebrated his former side moving within one point of their rivals.

Indeed, in a video shared to Instagram, he could be heard singing his own lyrics to Oasis' mega-hit "Don't Look Back in Anger": "You ain’t ever gonna shut my mouth. Soo City can wait. They know it's too late, we’re back on fire. Their soul slides away. But don’t look back in anger I heard you say." Famously, Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher is a huge City fan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City thrashed United 6-3 at the Etihad when the teams met earlier in the season and, until today, the Red Devils had actually failed to win the derby at home since the 2019-20 season. In his career, Evra played against City 22 times, winning 11, losing 10 and drawing just once (though not all of those games were as a MUFC player).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's men have now lost only one of their past 19 games in all competitions and will feel as though they are now in a title race sitting just a point behind City and six behind Arsenal.