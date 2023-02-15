WATCH: Enzo got rinsed! Karim Adeyemi leaves Chelsea man in his dust to score sensational solo goal for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund starlet Karim Adeyemi left Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez in the dust to give his side the advantage in Wednesday's last-16 tie.

  • Adeyemi counters with fine solo effort
  • Enzo Fernandez left in the dust
  • Dortmund punished wasteful Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The young forward picked up the ball in his own half in a devastating Dortmund counter. Chelsea reacted slowly to an offside call against them, allowing Adeyemi to go one-on-one against Fernandez, who was the only man back for the away side. The midfielder simply couldn't deal with the forward's pace, who then rounded Kepa before slotting into an empty net to make it 1-0, which is how the match finished.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adeyemi's solo effort came off the back of a Kai Havertz miss at the other end of the pitch, which accurately summed up Chelsea's luck in front of goal on the night. Graham Potter's side spurned a host of golden opportunities whilst in the ascendency at Signal Iduna Park - with Joao Felix the biggest culprit after three big misses - as the Blues' issues in front of goal were laid bare for all to see.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are of course without natural number nine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was pulled from their Champions League squad, and will need at least one goal at Stamford Bridge if they are to turn the tie around.

