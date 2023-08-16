WATCH: What a strike! Ella Toone finally gets a goal in the Women's World Cup as England take the lead but a Sam Kerr rocket equalises for Australia

Ella Toone finally ended her goal drought with a stunning strike in England's World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Ella Toone scores stunner

Sam Kerr fired in equalier

England win to reach final

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United midfielder Toone sent a rasping strike into the top corner to give England a 1-0 lead in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup.

However, the score was levelled in the second half when Sam Kerri fired in beauty for Australia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toone hadn't scored for Sarina Wiegman's side since they saw off Brazil in the Finalissima at Wembley in April. The 23-year-old lost her place in the starting XI to Lauren James, but came back in for the quarter-final defeat of Colombia due to James' suspension.

WHAT NEXT? England soon went ahead again through Lauren Hemp and made it 3-1 thanks to a goal from Alessia Russo, sending the Lionesses through to the final.