WATCH: Croatian side Hadjuk Split post sensational Matrix-themed player announcement video for signing Aleksandar Trajkovski

Hajduk Split announce the signing of Macedonian free agent, Aleksandar Trajkovski, with a great Matrix themed video.

WHAT HAPPENED? Croatian side Hajduk Split announced the signing of free agent Aleksandar Trajkovski with a brilliant player announcement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the goal that ended Italy's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals. The 31-year-old is an experienced striker who is reliable in front of goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAJDUK SPLIT? They are set to face HNK Gorica in their next league game on September 17.