WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo went into referee Michael Oliver's notebook after 56 minutes of the clash. The Portuguese superstar was guilty of hauling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock, leaving the match official with little choice but to brandish the yellow card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The booking came on a bad night for Al-Nassr as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scored two penalties to give the hosts all three points. The result leaves Ronaldo's side three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who also have a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are back in action on Monday against Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions.