WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to make obscene gesture to fans in response to Lionel Messi chants after Al-Nassr loss

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to make an indecent gesture towards Al-Hilal fans who were chanting Lionel Messi's name during a 2-0 loss.

WHAT HAPPENED? The taunting for Tuesday's Saudi Pro League matchup wasn't the first time the Argentine's name had been used to rile up Ronaldo. On the night, Al-Hilal supporters greeted the Al-Nassr players ahead of their pre-match warm-up with a deafening chorus of Messi's name, which appeared to have the desired effect by the full time whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's because Ronaldo's side dropped more points in the Saudi Pro League title race, as an Odion Ighalo brace from the penalty spot means Al-Nassr now sit three points behind Al-Ittihad in top spot having played a game more. Visibly frustrated by the result and exasperated by the taunts, the Portugal star appeared to grab his crotch in an obscene gesture in the direction of the Al-Hilal faithful.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Reactions like this will likely make Ronaldo an even easier target in the future, as he has already shown a sensitive reaction towards jibes from opposition fans. Both he and his Al-Nassr team-mates will have to shake off Tuesday's loss ahead of their King Cup semi-final against Al-Wehda on April 24.

