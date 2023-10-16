- Opened scoring with penalty
- Followed it with chip over keeper
- Portugal lead 5-0 at half time.
WHAT HAPPENED? The captain wasted little time for the Selecao, bagging the opener with his 160th career penalty after five minutes. He added a second soon after, latching onto Joao Felix's through ball, before lifting an effort over the keeper and into an empty net.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal have already qualified for Euro 2024, but manager Roberto Martinez selected a full-strength lineup for the Selecao's final game of the international break. Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals for Portugal.
WHAT NEXT? Portugal lead their opponents, 5-0, at half time, and barring a miraculous comeback, will end the international break with a perfect qualifying record.