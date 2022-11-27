News Matches
WATCH: Alphonso Davies makes history as Bayern Munich star hits first World Cup goal for Canada

Chris Burton
19:10 EAT 27/11/2022
Alphonso Davies Canada 2022 World Cup
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has made history for Canada by scoring their first goal at the World Cup finals.
  • Bayern star heads home historic effort
  • Dream start for CanMNT against Croatia
  • Herdman's side continue to catch the eye

WHAT HAPPENED? There was just a minute on the clock when Davies made an immediate impact for the CanMNT against Croatia and re-wrote the record books in the process. His powerful run into the box, along with a towering leap, allowed him to meet a pinpoint cross from Tajon Buchanan and nod into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada drew a blank across three fixtures when making their World Cup bow in 1986 and were frustratingly kept out by Belgium in their Qatar 2022 opener – with Davies missing a penalty in that contest.

WHAT NEXT? Canada topped the CONCACAF section of qualification and believe that, while working under English coach John Herdman, they have what it takes to stage a surge into the last-16.

