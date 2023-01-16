WATCH: Aguero copies Messi goal celebration after scoring in Pique’s 7-a-side Kings League

Chris Burton
|
Lionel Messi Argentina Netherlands 2022 World CupGetty
Sergio Aguero copied Lionel Messi’s iconic goal celebration from the 2022 World Cup after finding the target in Gerard Pique’s 7-a-side Kings League.

  • Striker forced to retire due to heart condition
  • Back in action and among the goals
  • Mimicked iconic countryman after hitting the net

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer was forced to retire in December 2021 while on the books at Barcelona after being diagnosed with a heart condition. The former Argentina international, who formed part of his country’s wild celebrations in Qatar, is back playing again, though, and was on target for the Kunisports team in a small-sided competition organised by current Barca defender Pique.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After hitting the net, Aguero cupped his ears in celebration. The same approach was taken by Messi at the World Cup finals, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner making a point to Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal following the Dutchman’s criticism of Argentine icon Juan Roman Riquelme.

WHAT NEXT? Aguero was a surprise presence in the Kings League, with Pique having teased prior to the South American’s appearance that a former La Liga star with Champions League experience would be taking to the field. Aguero arrived dressed as a clown, in what is considered to be a nod towards La Liga president Javier Tebas branding the new 7-a-side division as a “circus”.