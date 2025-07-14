Donald Trump formed part of a bizarre end to the FIFA Club World Cup as the U.S. President remained on stage to join Chelsea in their trophy lift.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Blues made history on American soil as they became the first side to win the revamped 32-team tournament. The Premier League giants earned the right to be called the best team on the planet after comprehensively beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final 3-0.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Enzo Maresca’s side had a prestigious title wrapped up by half-time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Cole Palmer netted a decisive brace, before new signing Joao Pedro got in on the act and put the Champions League winners from France out of sight.

DID YOU KNOW?

Trump, who flew in on the presidential Marine One helicopter 35 minutes before kick-off, was among those in attendance on the outskirts of New York. He took up a seat in the stands alongside First Lady Melania and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Getty Images News

TELL ME MORE

Trump helped to hand out medals at the final whistle, while also awarding Chelsea talisman Palmer his Golden Ball as Player of the Tournament and Robert Sanchez his Best Goalkeeper award. He and Infantino passed the Club World Cup trophy over together.

Rather than retreat off stage and into the background, Trump hung around next to Chelsea captain Reece James - who looked slightly bemused, while Palmer was supposedly seen muttering: “What’s he doing?”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?

Chelsea sparked wild scenes of celebration regardless, with Trump ensuring that he played some small part in that. The Blues will take in a short break before facing Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in a couple of friendly dates before the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.