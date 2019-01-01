Valencia in talks to sign Rafinha from Barcelona

The 26-year-old has struggled with injury problems in recent seasons and the La Liga champions are keen to get him off their books

are in negotiations with over the signing of midfielder Rafinha, with the Catalan club valuing their player at between €15 million (£13m/$16m) and €20 million (£17m/$21m), sources familiar with the deal have confirmed to Goal.

Rafinha has a year left on his current deal at Camp Nou but Barca are keen to cash in on the Brazilian as they look to offload a number of players in order to bring in big-money signings this summer.

Barca are also concerned by the 26-year-old's injury record as he has suffered a number of serious problems in recent seasons, including two torn ligaments.

Rafinha made just five appearances last term and failed to feature after November due to a ruptured cruciate ligament.

He has now recovered from the problem though and is expected to be fit for pre-season.

Valencia head coach Marcelino is keen on Rafinha's versatility, as he has been used in a number of roles for Barca, including central midfield, full-back and on the wing.

And the Mestalla club wants to move quickly to get a deal over the line as a number of other suitors are also eyeing a move for the Barca academy graduate.

The La Liga champions would prefer a permanent move although an initial loan deal with a purchase option could be considered, despite Rafinha's contract coming to an end.

Sources told Goal that Valencia have currently tabled a €12 million (£11m/$13m) bid, and that Barca would accept an offer of €15 million for their man this summer.

The two clubs are also negotiating a swap deal involving goalkeepers Jasper Cillessen and Neto.

And Barca midfielder Denis Suarez is reportedly keen on a move to the Mestalla, but Valencia are yet to make a bid for the 25-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at .

The Catalan side is keen to get Suarez off their books as well following his underwhelming spell in north London.

Philippe Coutinho is another name that has been linked with a departure this summer.

The playmaker has failed to establish himself at Camp Nou and admitted this week he is uncertain of his future.