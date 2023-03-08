'USWNT star Alex Morgan has really driven the sport forward' - Man City's Alanna Kennedy praises impact of former Orlando Pride team-mate

U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan has been praised for her contributions to the growth of women's soccer by former team-mate Alanna Kennedy.

Kennedy highlights Morgan's impact on the game

Says she has ' driven the sport in the right direction'

Pair were team-mates in Orlando for three years

WHAT HAPPENED? Kennedy and Morgan spent three years together at the Orlando Pride and when the Australia international was asked about women in sport who have become role models for her, she highlighted the iconic striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Indivisa, Kennedy said: "There are so many strong female athletes out there, people like Serena Williams and so on. There are just so many from different sports.

"But, for me… I'll use Alex Morgan as an example. I've spent a lot of time with her, on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I think just learning from people within the sport and watching them and how they use their influence to better the game, to inspire the next generation and help people to understand how much investment in football, women's football and women's sport, can grow the sport and show that we can put bums on seats... Just things like that.

"I like to be able to watch and, I guess, learn from people like that who have really driven the sport in the right direction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morgan has become one of the most recognized players in the entire women's game over the course of her career, one which has seen her win two World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Both Kennedy and Morgan will be heading to this summer's Women's World Cup, although the two former team-mates cannot be reunited on the biggest stage unless both Australia and the USWNT reach the final.