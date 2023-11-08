USWNT & San Diego Wave star Naomi Girma & Houston Dash stopper Jane Campbell recognized in NWSL end of season awards

U.S. women's national team and San Diego Wave star Naomi Girma has won NWSL Defender of the Year, as Houston Dash's Jane Campbell was also honoured.

Girma wins Defender of the Year

Campbell earns Goalkeeper of the Year

NWSL final set for Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Girma was announced as the award winner on Wednesday, making her the second player to win the honor in back-to-back seasons. Girma, who also won Rookie of the Year in her debut 2022 season, joins Becky Sauerbrunn as the only multi-time winners, with the USWNT legend winning the award on four occasions.

Houston Dash shotstopper Campbell, meanwhile, was awarded NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year having led the league in saves (91), fewest goals conceded (18) and goals against average (.83).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Girma is an integral part of the USWNT, having emerged as a legitimate star in the leadup to this summer's World Cup. The 23-year-old defender may just be the USNWT's best player as they now begin preparations for the Olympics.

Article continues below

As for Campbell, the goalkeeper has earned seven total caps and was a member of the has earned seven USWNT caps and was a member of the USWNT's 2020 Olympic team, although she didn't appear in any matches. With incumbent starter Alyssa Naeher heading towards the end of her career, the 28-year-old Campbell could very well battle for a USWNT spot once incoming head coach Emma Hayes takes over.

IN TWO PHOTOS

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The NWSL final is set for Saturday as Gotham FC will face off with OL Reign with the trophy on the line.