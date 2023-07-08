USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe announces decision to retire at end of 2023 NWSL season

Megan Rapinoe has confirmed she will hang up her boots at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

WHAT HAPPENED? USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe has announced she will retire from professional football at the end of the current season. The 38-year-old, who is currently preparing for her fourth World Cup with the Stars and Stripes, will call it a day at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” she said. “I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.

“I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything. I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign.”

