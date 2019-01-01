USMNT youngster Weah joins Lille on a five-year deal
Comments()
Getty Images
United States international Timothy Weah has made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille his new French club announced on Saturday.
Weah has signed a five-year deal with the club that finished second in the Ligue 1 table last season, albeit 16 points behind the club he’s leaving.
He spent the second-half of last season playing for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, where the 19-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring three goals.
He has made eight appearances for the US Men’s national team, scoring once.
Welcome Timothy Weah!@LOSC_EN have reached an agreement with @PSG_English for the services of the #USMNT international forward, who arrives at the @StadePM on a five-year deal! pic.twitter.com/U5UA5kSb8I— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2019
More to follow.