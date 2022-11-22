'Keep dreaming!' - USMNT star Timothy Weah gets huge praise from Pele after first World Cup goal

United States men's national team attacker Timothy Weah received glowing praise from Pele after his World Cup goal against Wales.

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah latched onto a beautiful pass from Christian Pulisic before finishing brilliantly to put the USMNT ahead. It's hard to think of a better start to a World Cup career than a first-half debut goal, and he received praise from Brazil icon Pele that clearly touched him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah is part of a legendary soccer lineage as the son of George Weah, but he's now making his own name on the World Cup stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? His goal could earn him a start in the USMNT's second match against England, though Gio Reyna is said to be in contention after being snubbed against Wales.