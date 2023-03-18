USMNT star Christian Pulisic overcomes head injury scare and has goal called back for offside in first Chelsea start in two months

Christian Pulisic was named to the Chelsea XI for the first time since returning from injury as the Blues took on Everton on Saturday.

Pulisic starts for Chelsea

First start since before injury layoff

Sustained head injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic was named to Graham Potter's XI for Chelsea's match against Everton at Stamford Bridge, having come off the bench in the Blues' last two matches. Pulisic had been out with an injury since early January before making his return in Chelsea's Champions League second leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

He joined Kai Havertz and Joao Felix in attack, with Potter once again turning to a three-at-the-back system as he looked to ensure an inconsistent attack finds a rhythm.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ultimately, Chelsea found that attacking spark, but couldn't find all three points in a 2-2 draw. Joao Felix provided a lovely finish for the first goal of the game, only to see Abdoulaye Doucoure equalize. Kai Havertz netted from the spot for the second to restore the advantage, but Chelsea couldn't hold on as Ellis Simms equalized in the 89th minute.

HOW HE GOT ON: After needing medical attention for a head injury, Pulisic carried on and his run through the middle helped open the door for Felix's opener, and he would have had one of his own if not for the Portuguese star. Felix strayed offside in the build-up to Pulisic's finish in the 56th minute. Pulisic was removed six minutes later, with Conor Gallagher coming on in his stead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's return to the XI comes just ahead of the international break, when the winger will rejoin the USMNT for the Nations League. The break presents interim coach Anthony Hudson with his first opportunity to call in his European-based stars since the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will travel to Grenada for its first match of the window on Friday before returning to Orlando to face El Salvador.