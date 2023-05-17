USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has admitted that winning the Champions League with Chelsea was the highlight of his career so far.

Pulisic discusses career so far

Loved watching Champions League as a child

Went on to lift trophy with Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has admitted he fulfilled a childhood dream when he lifted the European Cup with Chelsea back in 2021. The USMNT forward has been chatting with American rapper Macklemore about his career and says the European triumph was the high point of his club career to date.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I always wanted to play in Europe, yeah. Speaking with my dad, I was like, this is what I want to do," he told UEFA Champions League 'Centre Stage'. "The Champions League, I always watched growing up. So once I started to take place in that and playing on a yearly basis in Dortmund. I played for a couple of years and then coming back to Chelsea and then going far in the competition and winning it and being a part of that team was something like the best memory I have of club football in my career so far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic is currently facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, with the Blues expected to overhaul the squad this summer after a disastrous campaign. The forward has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Napoli and has been advised to join a club where he can feel important again.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will not be playing Champions League football next season, with the Blues down in 11th place in the table ahead of the final four Premier League games of the season. The Blues return to action on Sunday against Manchester City.