Berhalter balancing USMNT player development & short-term ambitions at Gold Cup

Injuries and a different type of roster set the U.S. up to play a formation that doesn't quite fit the main team

When the U.S. men's national team is at full strength, there is little mystery in their approach.

Gregg Berhalter's style, honed before taking the USMNT job, relies on the presence of talented, playmaking wingers who can create for both themselves and the striker alongside them. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson have been the focal points of his 4-3-3 (or occasionally 4-2-3-1).

However, as the U.S. prepares for the second game at the Gold Cup, Berhalter is managing a team that is far from full-strength. Instead, it's an experimental roster, one featuring a combination of potential World Cup qualifying call-ups and young stars looking for that senior experience.

It's also a roster constructed much differently to a normal USMNT, and that leaves Berhalter with a dilemma, mainly that this U.S. squad is devoid of many true wingers. It's a team that more neatly fits into a two-striker system rather than the 4-3-3 we've grown accustomed to seeing over the last few years.

As a result, Berhalter must consider whether he should change his system to fit the squad as it stands or stick with what he knows best. This Gold Cup is preparation for bigger competitions, and he perhaps will want to give players the chance to experience his system even if it doesn't suit them perfectly.

There's certainly reason to align with either side of the debate.

Heading into a tournament, the goal is always to win, right? And it could certainly be argued that the USMNT's best chance at winning is to change how they play to fit the squad that's assembled. Instead of jamming square pegs in round holes, just let those players play in positions where they're comfortable and, ultimately, effective.

But this tournament is also bigger than a trophy. It's about preparing players like Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike, Miles Robinson, James Sands, Matthew Hoppe and Nicolas Gioacchini for a real leap to the main group, one that would not play in a two-striker set.

Take Dike, for example. The Orlando City striker finds himself in a competition to be the USMNT's No. 1 guy but, to get there, he'll need to prove himself a reliable goalscorer on the international level. Does playing him alongside another striker help answer that question, or does it just force Dike into playing a different game than the one he could be playing in September or March?

If the end goal is to get those guys accustomed to how the USMNT operates, throwing them into a system that the USMNT does not traditionally play may just be counterproductive long-term.

Berhalter would surely like his players to adjust to the roles they're most likely to play going forward, and it's very unlikely that the U.S., who is still struggling to sort out one starting No.9 let alone two, would need this formation in the back pocket.

So, it's about balancing short-term success with long-term ambitions, and that's a tricky place to be in.

Before the start of the tournament, Berhalter admitted that the wing positions were a little thin. In his 23-man squad, Berhalter named widemen Jonathan Lewis and Paul Arriola, while adding that Gioacchini and Hoppe, generally strikers on the club level, were likely to see time out there as well.

"I don't think we have true wingers in the group," Berhalter said prior to the tournament's start. "When you look at it, we have Hoppe and Lewis slated at left-winger and we have Paul Arriola and Nicholas Gioacchini slated for right-winger. So two of them, you can argue are center forwards, so that could be another position where we're lacking depth."

And then injuries struck. Arriola went down minutes into the USMNT's first game, a 1-0 win over Haiti, taking away Berhalter's most experienced wide option. Berhalter confirmed on Wednesday that Arriola would, in fact, miss the UMSNT's second game against Martinique, as would fullback Reggie Cannon.

On came Gioacchini, who Berhalter admitted is not quite 90 minutes fit ahead of Europe's preseason. By the end of the win over Haiti, the U.S. had lined up in a 5-3-2, with James Sands coming in the center of defense and Dike joining Gyasi Zardes up top.

"It was mixing and matching a little bit," Berhalter said. "I thought we'd lost our effectiveness. Paul is really drilled on how we want our wingers to play, so that was a big loss in the game. You see how effective he was early.

"We have to gather information, see what this is about and see how we need to adapt to be successful. It may be a move to a 5-3-2, but we'll see."

That 5-3-2 would allow the U.S. to maximize its attacking talent. With just one healthy winger and five healthy strikers, Berhalter could start some combination of Zardes, Dike, Hoppe and Gioacchini up top. Lewis, meanwhile, would move to the bench after an uninspiring performance in the opener.

A switch would also allow fullbacks Sam Vines and Shaq Moore to push up, with the former having struggled a bit defensively despite getting a goal in his last appearance.

The U.S. has already played a five-at-the-back system with the full team in camp, most notably in the Nations League final win over Mexico, and there is an argument that a 5-2-3 is a system that would be of use going forward with the likes of Cannon, Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson working out wide.

However, that tactical tweak does open up a different problem at another position of weakness: center back.

Berhalter's squad has only one central defender with legitimate experience: Walker Zimmerman. It also has a player in Miles Robinson that is certainly playing his way into more minutes. Other than that though, there's James Sands, who did impress in his first cap last game, as well as Donovan Pines, two players that are very new to the program.

If the Gold Cup opener was any indication, Sands would be a fantastic fit for that middle spot in a five-at-the-back system, and Zimmerman says he and the other central defenders are comfortable in their roles should the U.S. go that way.

"That starts on the training field, and it starts with being prepared to adapt," Zimmerman said. "And so, last game, later in the game with about 15-20 minutes left, subs on James Sands, who comes in and does a great job for a first-cap guy. Having the composure that he did, I thought he was great.

"It's a look that we could see later on in the tournament. We're always prepared with multiple formations and work on that training. I thought it was a good change for us to be able to see out the game."

Was the switch to a 5-3-2 a good change for one night or for one tournament? How do you balance those Gold Cup ambitions with a long-term process?

Those are the questions Berhalter will have to answer as the U.S. continues its run through the summer.