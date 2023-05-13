USMNT star Gio Reyna makes the most of his limited Borussia Dortmund role with another instinctive substitute goal

Gio Reyna enjoyed a brief cameo for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and scored a 94th-minute goal in a 5-2 thrashing of Gladbach.

Brought on with 20 minutes remaining

Scored in stoppage time

Seven goals so far this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT winger came on in the 69th minute of a blowout, with his Dortmund side convincingly beating Borussia Monchengladbach by four goals at the time. But he still made an impact, adding a late finish of his own to put his side up 5-2 and secure a vital three points as Dortmund pursue Bayern Munich in an unlikely title race.

Reyna's strike came from a free-kick rebound, as the winger smartly followed up Marco Reus' attempt to poke the ball past the goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old seems to have been pushed out of the picture by manager Edin Terzic. Reyna hasn't started since early February and lasted just over an hour in that contest. Still, the minutes will be valuable, as Reyna projects to be in the mix for the USMNT for their clash with Mexico next month.

DID YOU KNOW? Despite his lack of playing time, Reyna has enjoyed his most prolific season for Dortmund so far. The winger has bagged seven goals in just four starts, including five off the bench since the start of the calendar year, and he is averaging just under a goal per 90 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? He will hope to carve out more minutes as Dortmund make a late push for the Bundesliga crown. They trail leaders Bayern by one point with four games to play.