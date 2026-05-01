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Why are the United States soccer teams called USMNT & USWNT?

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Does it have anything to do with the TMNT? Here's how the US soccer teams' abbreviations may have come along

It is very common to hear the United States men's national team and the United States women's national team referred to as USMNT and USWNT, respectively.

But if you’re scrolling through social media or reading match reports on GOAL, you won't just see USA. You’ll see USMNT and USWNT.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup landing on American soil in just a few weeks, the global spotlight is fixed on the Stars and Stripes. 

Here is the insider breakdown of why these acronyms dominate the conversation and what you need to know as the world descends on the U.S.

Why are the United States soccer teams called USMNT & USWNT?

The most practical reason is linguistic efficiency. 

In a world of fast-paced commentary and character limits, saying "The United States Men’s National Team" is a 10-syllable marathon.

Imagine commentators having to say 'the United States men's national team' or journalists having to mention 'United States women's national team' each time. It is hence concise and convenient to use USMNT and USWNT.

In that sense, of course, every team has its short name. However, it is uncommon to hear someone calling out 'SNT' for the 'Spanish national team' - which would also boil down to the popularity of the sport locally. And then, saying 'Italian national team' is not necessarily as much of a mouthful, either.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 dynamic pricing ticket guide: What does dynamic pricing mean?

The distinction between men's and women's teams

Unlike many nations where the national team historically defaulted to the men’s side, the U.S. landscape is unique. The USWNT isn't just a secondary program - they are four-time World Cup winners and the gold standard of the sport.  

In the U.S., you cannot say the national team and assume people know which one you mean.

Since the historic equal pay settlement, U.S. Soccer has leaned into a "One Nation. One Team." branding strategy. The acronyms provide a symmetrical way to celebrate both squads as equals.

United States 2021 WNT Summer SeriesGetty Images

Why US and not America?

While people often refer to the country as America, FIFA recognizes over 50 member nations across the Americas. 

Competing in CONCACAF (North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football), using US is a mark of geographic precision. 

As the US co-hosts the 2026 tournament with Mexico and Canada, maintaining that specific US identity is more important than ever for regional clarity.

What are the nicknames of the USMNT & USWNT?

While the acronyms are the "official" shorthand, the teams do have more poetic nicknames.
  • The Stars and Stripes: The definitive nickname for both teams. The 2026 kits, recently unveiled by Nike, lean heavily into this nostalgia, featuring a 'Stripes' home kit and a 'Stars' away kit that nod to the iconic 1994 designs.  
  • The Yanks: You’ll hear this more from visiting fans or international journalists. Locally, it’s seen as a bit old school.
  • The Gals / The Nats: You might hear these in deep-cut fan circles, but they haven't achieved the mainstream status of the acronyms.

Anything to do with TMNT?

For fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) in the Americas and worldwide, the acronym might sound very similar, but there is no indication to suggest that TMNT is the inspiration behind the United States men's national team called USMNT. It could only be incidental.

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

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