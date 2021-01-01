Union vs Boca Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Xeneize travel to Santa Fe looking to consolidate their place inside the top four in Group 2 on Sunday

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Union vs Boca Juniors

Union have suffered a difficult Copa campaign so far, picking up just two wins in eight to lie outside of the play-off spots.

With only one defeat to date though, the Tatengue have proved difficult to break down, and until last week's 4-1 reverse at the hands of Velez Sarsfield they stood out alongside rivals Colon as the only remaining unbeaten sides in the competition.

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca, who currently sit third in the Group 2 standings, will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 11 2:30pm/5:30pm Union vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Union vs Boca Juniors team news

Franco Calderon saw red for Union and is suspended for Sunday's match, while Jonathan Galvan misses out through injury.

Boca are without Nicolas Capaldo, who tested positive for Covid 19, as well as Agustin Obando and Gonzalo Maroni, ruled out due to having had close contact with the virus.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 11 12:15pm/3:15pm Rosario Central vs Banfield Fanatiz April 11 5pm/8pm River Plate vs Colon Fanatiz April 12 3pm/6pm Huracan vs Sarmiento Fanatiz April 12 3pm/6pm Lanus vs Newell's Fanatiz April 12 5:15pm/8:15pm Atl Tucuman vs Velez Fanatiz

