The ultimate forgotten man? Ex-Manchester City striker Bony scores late winner for fourth-tier Newport's development squad
- Bony scored late winner in 2-1 win
- Ex-City man now training with League Two side
- Boasts tally of 36 Premier League goals
WHAT HAPPENED? Bony's 87th-minute winner completed the comeback for Newport, who had gone a goal down to Tomi Adeloye's header before Marcel Lavinier levelled in the second half. The 33-year-old came on to good effect for the development squad of the League Two side, but the moment also served as a reminder of his spectacular fall from grace since his move from Swansea City in 2017.
𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝟮-𝟭 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻#NCAFC ran out 2-1 victors in a development squad friendly match against Swindon Town this afternoon, with Wilfried Bony netting an 87th-minute winner.https://t.co/EO7YoJp3OF pic.twitter.com/QuIHNAcv3i— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) December 6, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Across spells at Swansea, Man City and Stoke, the Ivorian recorded 36 goals in 115 Premier League matches, and even has three Champions League strikes to his name for the Sky Blues. Since moving on from a second stint with the Swans in 2017, though, Bony has often found himself without a club, floating between Saudi side Al-Ittihad and Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen before turning out for Newport in 2022.
WHAT NEXT FOR BOLY? It remains to be seen whether Bony can once again make Wales his home, this time with Newport, or whether it turns out to be another fleeting move in a declining club career.
Editors' Picks
- Bounou the shootout hero for Morocco against Spain, historic World Cup quarter-final slot sealed
- Cristiano who?! Portugal winners, losers & ratings as Ronaldo replacement Ramos hits historic hat-trick in Switzerland rout
- WATCH: Samuel Eto'o filmed brutally kneeing a man in the face after Brazil's World Cup clash with South Korea
- Spain are out! Winners, losers and ratings as Hakimi becomes a Morocco hero with history-making World Cup Panenka