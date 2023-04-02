Uli Hoeness: Julian Nagelsmann could still be Bayern Munich coach if he didn't go on a ski holiday!

Ex-Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has suggested Julian Nagelsmann's ski trip was a factor in the club's decision to sack the manager last month.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann was dismissed as Bayern head coach during the recent international window and replaced with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Now, long-time former president Hoeness has slammed Nagelsmann's decision to go away on a ski holiday after their Bundesliga defeat to Leverkusen.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Kicker, Hoeness said: "Nagelsmann should not have gone on a skiing holiday after the defeat in Leverkusen. If he had stayed in Munich, they would have met him and spoken to him Monday or Tuesday. And who knows what would have happened then?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The situation is starting to boil, with Nagelsmann's agency releasing a statement suggesting the club made no contact before the manager's dismissal was reported in the media. Oliver Kahn, ex-German goalkeeper and current Bayern CEO, has also suggested that due to Nagelsmann's holiday they could not schedule a meeting to discuss his position at the club. However, he was adamant that Nagelsmann was made aware before the press broke the news of his departure. Many rumours of the reasons for his dismissal are swirling but it is suggested he had a bust up with summer signing Sadio Mane in the weeks leading up to the decision.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The Bavarian giants won their first match under Tuchel, defeating Dortmund 4-2 in the Klassiker. They next take on Freiburg in the DFB Pokal quarter-finals on April 4.