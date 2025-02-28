UFC 313 Pereira vs Ankalaev tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Could we see a new Light Heavyweight title holder?

Another pay-per-view UFC bout is on the cards as Alex Pereira takes on Magomed Ankalaev for UFC 313. Pereira will be putting his Light Heavyweight title on the line for the fourth time - will he retain it, or could the baton be passed on to someone new?

Periera made his first defense of the crown in April last year when he knocked out former Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill in the first round of their bout at UFC 300. Since then, he's won his fights against Jiri Peochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr via KO and TKO, respectively.

Meanwhile, his opponent Ankalaev has gone 13 fights without a loss after initially losing his UFC debut fight against Paul Craig. The Russian felt he was snubbed when the UFC gave Khalil Rountree Jr a shot at Perreira's title, but now his time has finally come, and it's going to be a good one, that's for sure.

The exciting clash will take place at the UFC Apex Aena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's been the home of several UFC Fight Nights, including UFC PPV nights.

But if you love the sport and want to see this blockbuster clash in the flesh, you've come to the right place if you love the sport and want to see this blockbuster clash in the flesh. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to buy tickets to UFC 313.

When is UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Date March 8, 2025 Main Card Time 10:00 pm ET / 3:00 am GMT Venue UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 313 will take place at the UFC Apex stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 8th, 2025. The main card will start at 10:00 pm ET in the US and 3:00 am GMT in the UK.

How to buy UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev tickets

If you've missed out on official sales for the much-awaited bout and still want to see the match, there's no better place than StubHub to get tickets. Resale tickets may be priced higher on the site, but it's worth it for an event like UFC 313. Current prices range from $200 to $1,700, depending on your seats.

What is the UFC 313 Main Card?

If you want to catch every main card fight at UFC 313, here is a closer look at what you can expect: