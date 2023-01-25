UEFA confirms plans for 32-team European Championship have been scrapped

UEFA has confirmed that plans to expand the European Championship from 24 to 32 countries have been thrown out.

Reports indicated possible Euros expansion

UEFA say no change will be made

Super Cup relocation confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA wrote on its official website that "no change has been proposed for the UEFA EURO final tournament, which will still feature 24 teams".

Qualification for the Euros will operate with teams being drawn in 12 groups of four and five teams. Group winners of the European qualifiers will automatically be entered into the tournament, while the second-placed teams will either qualify directly or participate in play-off matches, according to a statement.

AND WHAT'S MORE: UEFA also announced the relocation the 2023 Super Cup from Kazan, Russia, to Athens, Greece. The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on August 16.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 32-team format would have essentially assured all heavyweight European nations could coast into the competition, but keeping it at 24 will likely mean the odd miss (such as the Netherlands in 2016) will still occur. However, many smaller countries will continue to struggle to reach the Euros.

WHAT NEXT FOR UEFA COMPETITIONS? The Nations League will be decided in June, with the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy in contention.