Tuchel says Rudiger could stay at Chelsea despite Real Madrid and Bayern Munich rumours

Thomas Tuchel remains hopeful Antonio Rudiger’s contract saga at Chelsea will deliver a “good ending”, with the Blues boss unfazed by rumours suggesting that the German defender could join Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich as a free agent in 2022.

Leading sides from across Europe are continuing to keep a close eye on developments at Stamford Bridge as the Champions League-winning defender runs down his current deal.

No extension would see Rudiger available for nothing next summer, but Tuchel says the 28-year-old is “fully committed” and is leaving the door open for fresh terms.

What has been said?

Chelsea manager Tuchel told reporters when asked about Rudiger and how uncertainty regarding his future could impact on performances: “It does not affect this mentality, it does not affect his quality and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now.

“I am absolutely sure he feels the trust and respect and the love from the club and from the spectators.

“He is a big competitor and he is in exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league, he is at a club where he really matters and that suits him perfectly, so let's be patient and hopefully we have a good ending.”

The Blues boss added: “Toni knows his role and he accepts his role and lives it to the absolute maximum.

“We demand a lot and he delivers a lot. I think a good relationship always helps me as a coach and helps every player. We want to instal this and keep this. At the moment this is what we have and now it is Toni and my duty to keep this going.”

The bigger picture

Rudiger has been at Chelsea since 2017 when he completed a big-money move from Roma.

He has fallen out of favour at times having played under a number of different coaches, but has always worked his way back into contention.

He has made 165 appearances for the Premier League leaders while earning FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Champions League crowns.

Rudiger has admitted to being “honoured” by the transfer interest, but also claims to “feel good” in his current surroundings and has ruled nothing out when it comes to long-term plans.

