Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes could be in trouble as The FA are set to investigate his push on assistant referee during Sunday's clash with Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes in trouble

FA to investigate pushing of match official

Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United skipper - who seemingly asked to be substituted as the Reds streaked ahead at Anfield - was seen pushing an assistant referee in frustration during the second half of the match, where the Red Devils were on the wrong side of a 7-0 hammering.

While the officials did not punish the player during the course of the game, the FA can take retrospective disciplinary action for violent behaviour on the pitch, and The Mirror report an investigation is set to get underway.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ref Support UK have been urging the FA to take strict action against the Portuguese. The organisations chief executive Martin Cassidy said: "Just like someone doing a Ronaldo celebration or a Cruyff turn, children will mimic what they see on TV. We’re talking about a world class official being pushed in the back here. The onus is certainly on the FA. They have all the evidence in front of them to send a real strong message across all football that touching a match official in this way is totally unacceptable.

"Fernandes behaved like an entitled child. The FA has done an awful lot of great work since the beginning of the year in terms of protecting match officials, such as the body cam pilot, which is a wonderful progressive move. But they can damage that by not addressing this with a strong ban. We believe it should be five games for this."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The FA recently wrote to all Premier League clubs and reminded them their responsibilities in relation to player conduct.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO FERNANDES? He is likely to be fined and could face suspension for his violent conduct on the pitch. There has also been calls for him to be stripped of the United captaincy due to his behaviour during the Liverpool defeat.