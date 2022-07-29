Trippier reveals how close he came to Manchester United transfer as Red Devils hunt for another right-back

The England international wanted out of Atletico Madrid during the 2021-22 campaign and ended up completing a switch to Newcastle

Manchester United remain in the market for a new right-back, with Kieran Trippier revealing how close he came to joining the Red Devils after interest was shown in him towards the start of last season.

The England international was to make his way back to the Premier League during the 2021-22 campaign, but ended up at Newcastle rather than Old Trafford.

A £12 million ($15m) deal was put in place during the January transfer window, with the Red Devils having moved on to other targets.

Did Trippier come close to joining Man Utd?

The 31-year-old admits having held talks with Man Utd, telling The Mirror: “Yes they were. There were a couple of clubs. Me and the manager [Diego Simeone] had a chat at the start of the season and agreed if an opportunity came up I might go.

“At the start of the season I had a couple of family problems. To be fair they didn’t want to come back. It didn’t happen, so I carried on. I am not one to throw my toys out of the pram when it didn’t happen.

“I didn’t have to leave Madrid. I want to make that clear. I loved it there and it was a successful time. I had a few options as well, but for my family it was important.”

Trippier added on pushing for a return to his northern roots having been born in Bury and joined Manchester City’s academy system at the age of eight: “I wanted to come back to the north. So there is Man City and Liverpool. As a player you have to be realistic as well.

“The Newcastle deal happened really quickly. The manager (Eddie Howe) took over, who I knew well and it was a good decision. This place is a football city and people are obsessed with their club.”

Which right-backs have Man Utd been linked with?

After missing out on Trippier, United have continued to scour the market for potential additions at right-back.

Faith appears to have been lost in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Portugal international Diogo Dalot taking over starting duties for the Red Devils last season following his return from a loan spell at AC Milan.

Upgrades and cover are still being sought in that position, with Erik ten Hag said to have turned his attention towards fellow Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, while Barcelona’s USMNT star Sergino Dest has also seen a move to Manchester speculated.