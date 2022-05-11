Trippier admits it could take 'five years' for Newcastle to catch Premier League leaders after takeover

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier believes it could take five or six years for Newcastle to reach the level of the Premier League's top teams.

The Magpies are aiming to become title challengers in the coming years after the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over the club last year.

Eddie Howe's men were given a reminder of how big the gap to the top of the table is last week when they were hammered 5-0 by Manchester City.

What has Trippier said about Newcastle's title hopes?

Trippier is aware how long it takes for a club to climb all the way up the table, citing his former team Man City as an example.

"No, definitely not," he said to Chronicle Live when asked if his side can catch up quickly. "I was at Man City when their takeover happened and I had to leave to get minutes.

"You see the way Man City have done it and everyone is looking at Newcastle now.

"Like I said when I first arrived here, it's not going to happen overnight, it could take five years, it could take six years and everybody has to be patient but they are taking the right steps and that's all you can do, you can't just go all guns blazing.

"You have to take the right steps to move the club forward and that's what Newcastle are doing."

Trippier out to help Tottenham get top four finish

Newcastle will take on Arsenal in their next match - their final home game of the season.

The Gunners will approach the match just days after they face north London rivals and Trippier's former team Tottenham.

The two sides are fighting for fourth place as they look to secure a place in next season's Champions League and Trippier hopes to help his old team out by claiming three points in Monday's fixture.

"It's a massive occasion, the last home game of the season. The fans have been unbelievable, since I arrived certainly," the England international said.

"Arsenal are fighting to get in the top four, I want to help Tottenham obviously and then Burnley staying up. It's two different types of matches and they're going to be up for it so we've got to make sure we match that."

