Harry Kane blocked! Tottenham refused to let striker into training ground to bid farewell to team-mates or gather belongings before Bayern move

Tottenham refused to let Harry Kane say goodbye to his former team-mates in the hours leading up to his move to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old departed north London for Germany in early August in a deal worth £85m ($109m), ending his 19-year stay at the club. However, The Telegraph reports that Kane was refused permission to say goodbye to his Tottenham team-mates on the day he departed the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Transpiring as a sad turn of events for the England captain, Kane was also not allowed to pick up any of his personal possessions, before flying off to Munich later that day to complete his move to the Bundesliga champions. The forward's representatives have chosen not to comment on him being told to stay away from the training ground ahead of his Bayern move.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND BAYERN?: Having already scored three goals in three games for his new side, Kane will likely featyre in their next Bundesliga game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.