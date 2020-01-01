Tottenham 'naive' not to sign Kane cover, says Ferdinand

Spurs identified a number of targets during the January transfer window, but no deal materialised and they now find themselves short on options

The inability of Jose Mourinho and to bring in cover for Harry Kane during the January transfer window was “naïve”, says Les Ferdinand.

Spurs did make efforts to bolster their attacking ranks before the last deadline passed, but were left frustrated in bids to get fresh faces on board.

Landing another goalscorer had become a top priority after seeing talismanic frontman Kane ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Heung-min Son has since joined the prolific England captain on the sidelines, leaving Mourinho without an experienced presence to lead the line.

Former Tottenham striker Ferdinand believes mistakes have been made in north London on the recruitment front, with claims to a top-four finish and qualification now under serious threat.

“I think they tried and who they tried to get they weren't able to,” Ferdinand told Standard Sport.

“There's not a great deal out there that you're going to bring in to make you much better.

“But people probably look at that and say, ‘Why didn't you go and buy one?’. Yes, Son was on fire at the time, so perhaps they were thinking that it wasn't too much of a problem. But, unfortunately, he's got injured and now it seems a little naive.”

The system favoured by Spurs has made it difficult for them to land a proven alternative to Kane.

With Mourinho, and his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, going with one up top, any new arrivals know that they will have to make do with back-up duty.

Ferdinand admits that is an issue but, having worked as part of a pair in his playing days, the ex- international believes quality will always find a way of shining through.

He added: “Listen, football's changed.

“In the past, when I was at Newcastle and I played with Alan Shearer, when I went back to Tottenham and I played with Teddy [Sheringham], most teams were playing 4-4-2. Now they're playing with that single striker.

“But you need to believe in your own ability that you're good enough to go and play. I always think if the two strikers are good enough they're going to play anyway, you're going to find a way to get them into the team.”

Spurs need to find inspiration from somewhere at a crucial stage of the season as their last two outings have seen them suffer costly defeats to and in Champions League and Premier League competition.