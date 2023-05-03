Tottenham make Xabi Alonso their number-one candidate for manager's job with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot another option

Tottenham have made Xabi Alonso their number-one candidate for their vacant managerial post, with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot another option.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spain international has done a commendable job at BayArena with Bayer Leverkusen since taking charge in October, as the Bundesliga outfit are now in the Europa League semi-finals and also hold a European spot for next season. While Spurs are yet to find a permanent manager after the departure of Antonio Conte in March, and with interim manager Cristian Stellini also gone, Ryan Mason finds himself in charge for a second spell until the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to De Telegraaf, Alonso has emerged as the top candidate to become the next manager at Tottenham, with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot as the next-preferred option. The Dutch side are within touching distance of an Eredivisie title, and the team management are keeping no stone unturned in an effort to extend his stay. They are believed to be drawing up a fresh contract with improved terms and are also looking to reinforce the squad ahead of a Champions League campaign next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Alonso is preferred to Slot as he boasts experience playing at the highest level with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and is familiar with the rigours of top-level European football. His success in the Europa League is another feather in his cap which has tilted the scales in his favour.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? As Tottenham's hunt for their next manager continues behind the scenes, Harry Kane & Co. are looking to finish the season in the best possible manner under Mason, and will next host Crystal Place on Saturday in the Premier League.