Tottenham challenge Liverpool to signing of €30m defender Micky van de Ven

Tottenham look set to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven wanted by Liverpool

Spurs have now joined the race to sign the player

Wolfsburg demanding a figure of €30m

WHAT HAPPENED? The London club have already held talks with Van de Ven's agent, according to The Guardian after his breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs had highlighted Van de Ven as a potential target to reinforce the defence, but so has Jurgen Klopp, and so a battle could be set this summer. Tottenham could decide to go after Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen instead, with the centre-back also on their list of targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wolfsburg are said to be demanding a fee in the region of €30 million (£26m/$33m) for the Dutchman after the 22-year-old had an impressive season in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Van de Ven.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Despite an impressive season with Wolfsburg, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Liverpool produce a bid of €30m for the defender.