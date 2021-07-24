Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Gollini

The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici

Tottenham have completed the capture of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent move at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 26-year-old shotstopper becomes the club's first major signing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and managing director Fabio Paratici since the pair's arrival in north London.

Gollini, an Italy international, joins Spurs for the upcoming season, with a £13m ($18m) option to buy should his stay prove a fruitful one, per Sky Sports News.

What has Gollini done?

A former youth starlet with Manchester United before making the switch to Hellas Verona in 2014, the goalkeeper rose steadily through the ranks with the club, becoming their first choice goalkeeper across the 2015-16 season.

He earned a switch to Aston Villa that summer, but remained with the club for only six months before making a year-and-a-half-long loan move to Atalanta.

Signing on a full-time basis in 2018, he initially struggled to assert himself as the club's number-one choice between the posts, before supplanting Etrit Berisha to help Gian Piero Gasperini's side achieve a top-four finish and secure Champions League football.

What does his arrival mean?

In bringing a regular starter to the club ahead of the new campaign, Tottenham seem to have suggested that one of their other senior goalkeepers is on borrowed time.

Hugo Lloris, a World Cup winner during his spell at the club, and former England shotstopper Joe Hart, shared duties between the Premier League and knockout football last term.

But with both men now 34, it is perhaps not too surprising that Spurs have seen fit to bring in a younger option - and while Lloris is expected to remain, Hart is tipped to be shown the door.

The bigger picture

Tottenham are facing a particularly intense transfer window as their new team at the top look to reshape the squad in the wake of Jose Mourinho's tenure at the helm.

Article continues below

Players such as Danny Rose have already exited the club, while other long-serving stalwarts such as Toby Alderweireld are expected to depart too.

The biggest transfer saga of the window however is almost certain to be over Harry Kane, with the England captain set to be the subject of a long-running battle between Spurs and Manchester City.

Further reading