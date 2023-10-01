'I've never really been a fan' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou responds to VAR controversy that gave Spurs a huge helping hand in beating Liverpool

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he is not a fan of VAR, despite the system playing a huge part in his side's win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Postecoglou not fan of technology

Says system will never be perfect

Spurs benefit from huge VAR error in win

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs were the beneficiaries of one of the most glaring VAR errors since the technology was introduced when Luis Diaz's first-half strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside. At that stage Liverpool had already seen Curtis Jones dismissed after a yellow card was upgraded to red after a VAR review. Despite being on the right end of both calls, Tottenham's popular manager declared he had never been an advocate of the system.

WHAT THEY SAID: Postecoglou told reporters after the match: "I think I'm on record saying that I've never really been a fan of it since it came in. Not for any other reason than I think that it complicates areas of the game that I thought were pretty clear in the past, but I can see at the same time why it was inevitable that technology would come in. We have to deal with it.

"I think that people are under the misconception that VAR is going to be errorless. I don't think there's any technology because so much of our game isn't factual. It's down to interpretation, and they're still human beings."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Postecoglou's typically calm and human take adds to the more fevered reaction to the implementation of VAR this season. Already under fire after a number of controversial decisions, Saturday's events in north London proved to be a new low for the beleaguered Premier League officials and the system.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? With no European football this season, Postecoglou's men have a whole week to prepare for Saturday's trip to Kenilworth Road to face Premier League newcomers Luton Town.