Tomiyasu delivers scathing ‘disaster’ assessment of himself as Arsenal defender bows out of 2022 World Cup with Japan

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has delivered a scathing “disaster” assessment of his performance for Japan in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Gunners defender preparing to head home

Penalty shootout defeat suffered vs Croatia

Feels he could have done more to aid cause

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old full-back lined up for his country in a crunch clash with Croatia on Monday, but was unable to keep the 2018 finalists out and ultimately suffered penalty shootout heartache. Tomiyasu believes he could have done more to aid the collective cause, despite not being one of those to miss from the spot, and is frustrated that he failed to deliver on personal expectations in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tomiyasu told reporters when reflecting on Japan’s departure from another major tournament: “Of course, we are so disappointed with the result. My performance was a disaster today so I am sorry for the team. I just need to be much, much better to help the team. It was not enough and also for the team, we did not deserve to win. We were so close to achieving our aim. They were better than us. I can’t be proud. I am not satisfied about what happened. This is football and we need to be much, much better to win against a stronger team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Japan made it through to the knockout rounds after topping a group that included previous world champions Spain and Germany, but came unstuck against the experienced Croats. Tomiyasu can now turn his attention back to club matters, but said when quizzed on when he will be returning to Emirates Stadium: “I don’t know. Hopefully, I can get a bit of rest. I need time to forget about football. I need a bit of time.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who will top the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2007, are not due to be back in action until taking in a derby date with London rivals West Ham on December 26.