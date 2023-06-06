Timothy Weah may be on the verge of a sensational summer move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Weah set to leave Lille

Attracting interest in France and abroad

Juve attracted by player's versatility

WHAT HAPPENED? After three seasons, including a sensational French title win, at Lille, the 23-year-old seems set to move on this summer. With one year of his contract remaining the USMNT ace could be available for a cut-price fee of €10m (£8.6m/$10.7m). After attracting winter interest from Sevilla, Weah's summer options appear to be boiling down to a choice between Olympique Marseille and Juventus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much will depend on how the Bianconeri choose to rebuild after two trophyless seasons which leaves them pondering the future of head coach Massimiliano Allegri. The club were slapped with a 10-point fine which sees them deprived of Champions League football for the first time in over a decade.

AND WHAT'S MORE: GOAL understands that Juventus are attracted by Weah's versatility with the ability to play as a central striker, on either flank or even dropping into a three-man midfield.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMOTHY WEAH? Weah will have international duty at the forefront of his mind having been called up for the USMNT's upcoming CONCACAF Champions League semi-final against Mexico in Las Vegas on June 16.