On his way already?! Youri Tielemans could escape Aston Villa in January as Galatasaray express interest in Villans' summer signing

Galatasaray could sign Aston Villa’s summer signing Youri Tielemans in January.

Tielemans attracts Galatasaray attention

Unhappy at Aston Villa

Hasn't started a single game

WHAT HAPPENED? Prior to deciding to sign for the Villans for free, the midfielder had attention from the reigning Turkish champions in the previous transfer window. He is still awaiting his first league start for Emery's side, and claims that the 26-year-old's relationship with Emery is strained surfaced earlier this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the summer, Galatasaray spoke with a representative of the Belgian international. According to reports, the agency has since communicated with the Turkish powerhouses, saying that 'we can meet again' regarding Tielemans and that Galatasaray will make a move for him in January. Fanatik also reported that Okan Buruk, the manager of Galatasaray, is pushing to sign the ex-Leicester ace.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Tielemans can fight his way into Emery's plans, or if he will be forced to seek playing time elsewhere in January.