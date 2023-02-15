Thomas Partey set to be sidelined for potential title decider against Man City in huge injury blow to Arsenal

Arsenal will likely be without Thomas Partey against Manchester City on Wednesday in a devastating setback for a key Premier League match.

Partey suffers muscular injury

Last-minute setback

Had trained with team just one day before

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners do not believe the muscular problem is serious, according to The Athletic, however his expected absence on Wednesday will be felt in the short-term.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Partey, who has battled injuries throughout his Arsenal career, has made 18 Premier League starts this season. Arsenal are also without midfielder Mohamed Elneny because of injury, though they do now have Jorginho in their ranks after he joined from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal enter their home match against Manchester City with a three-point advantage atop the Premier League and a game in hand. A win would put them in the driver's seat to claim the title, as they won't play a big-six club again until April 8.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's men will visit Villa Park on Saturday, with Partey's status for that match unclear.